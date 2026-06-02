Green Bay man arrested after woman seriously injured in stabbing

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries, and a Green Bay man is in custody following a stabbing on the city's east side Tuesday morning.

Green Bay police were called to a home in the 900 block of North Clay Street around 10:30 a.m., where they found a 39-year-old woman who had been stabbed. Officers provided first aid before she was taken to a local hospital. Police say her injuries are serious.

Investigators say the suspect, a 29-year-old Green Bay man, left the area on a blue mountain bike. After searching for several hours, officers located and arrested him near Main and Abrams streets around 2:30 p.m. He was questioned by investigators and later booked into the Brown County Jail.

As officers searched for the suspect, the Green Bay Area Public School District temporarily placed some nearby schools in secure status because of activity in the area.

Police say the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case number 26-226009. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.