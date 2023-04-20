Green Bay man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The man accused of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Green Bay earlier this week has been charged.

Trevor Scheel, 23, of Green Bay faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run resulting in death.

The crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of West Mason Street and 16th Avenue. Police reported they were able to arrest Scheel within minutes of the crash.

In the criminal complaint, police noticed damage to Scheel's car: "The hood of the car was broken, dented and cracked and the windshield was smashed in multiple places where it appeared the victim had struck the windshield after sticking the hood of the vehicle."

When questioned by police at the hospital, Scheel told an officer that he was an alcoholic last year.

"I was an alcoholic last year, almost four months being sober, and I went to the casino today and had two vodka Red Bulls," Scheel said.

According to the complaint, a witness told police he saw a gray BMW go past him at a high rate of speed. It was then the witness says he saw the car hit a woman who was crossing the street, causing her to fly about 10 feet in the air and then strike the ground. The pedestrian's prescription glasses were found laying on the ground, 90 feet away.

The witness said the car did not attempt to break, slow down, or stop before striking the woman. The woman was declared dead at the hospital.

Scheel's girlfriend was also questioned by police. In the complaint, she states that she received a phone call from Scheel, "at approximately 1:14 to 1:15 p.m. The duration of the phone call was very short, and he stated, "Gavi baby, I messed up, I'm probably going to jail."

Scheel was taken to the hospital where officers performed field sobriety tests. Scheel's preliminary breath test read 0.222. During the tests, the complaint states Scheel said, "You got me, I did it." Scheel was crying repeatedly "I killed someone."

Scheel made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.