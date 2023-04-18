Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on West Mason Street that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West Mason Street and 16th Avenue for a crash that occurred at 1:15 p.m. and detoured traffic for just over three hours.

In a release, police say the suspected driver, a 23-year-old Green Bay man, was stopped within minutes of the reported incident and was taken into custody by officers near South Clay Street.

Initial reports show possible driver impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released, pending next of kin notification.

An investigation is ongoing, additional details have not been released.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-220309. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.