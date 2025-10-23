Green Bay leaders condemn "wanted" posters targeting local and state officials

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Congressman Tony Wied and Green Bay alderpersons Jennifer Grant and Melinda Eck held a joint press conference Wednesday calling for local and state leaders to condemn "wanted" posters that targeted them over the weekend.

The officials spoke at 4:30 p.m. on a Green Bay pier, expressing concern about the impact on their families and calling for an end to what they described as "dangerous political rhetoric."

Posters found throughout downtown area

Green Bay police discovered the posters scattered on poles around the downtown area over the weekend. The signs have since been removed, but the targeted officials said the anxiety and fallout continue to affect them and their families.

The posters accused Grant and Eck of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and supporting conversion therapy. Wied was accused of "defending a pedophile," referencing Donald Trump.

Personal impact on families

Grant, a District 11 alderperson, described how the incident has affected her young children.

"Try having your 10-year-old and your six-year-old ask what they should do if a car is following them because I just had a multiple poster with their mom's face on it. I mean it's scary. They've been asking more questions over the last few days like why would someone do this to you mom," Grant said.

Grant emphasized that the targeting was selective rather than universal.

"To be clear, this targeted behavior is not aimed towards every alderperson. Even those who cast the same votes," Grant said.

Historical context raises concerns

The officials referenced the dangerous historical implications of "wanted" posters.

"Let us not forget the historical context of such posters. They were once used to rally civilians in the pursuit and capture of individuals, often with the dangerous implications of bringing them in dead or alive," Alderperson Eck noted.

Congressman calls posters inaccurate

Wied criticized the content and intent of the posters.

"These posters that you see right here, are not only factually inaccurate, they are being used to attempt to dehumanize and smear us, in our very own neighborhoods," Wied said.

Mayor condemns behavior

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich issued a response Wednesday afternoon condemning the posters.

"This kind of rhetoric and behavior is stupid and dangerous and doesn't have any place in our political discourse," Genrich said.

Concern about deterring civic participation

Grant expressed worry that the incident could discourage others from seeking public office.

"If I could get one message across, is I don't want this to stop other people from thinking about running. I don't want this to scare other people because there's actually a lot of good people in the city that would be amazing on city council," Grant said.

Investigation ongoing

The Green Bay Police Department attended the press conference but declined to comment on their ongoing investigation into the posters.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.