Green Bay gas prices drop nearly 10 cents in the past week

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Average gas prices in Green Bay fell 9.4 cents to $3.70 a gallon in the past week, GasBuddy reported.

A survey of 127 stations showed prices are down 55.7 cents from a month ago but remain more than 76 cents higher than a year ago. The cheapest station was $3.61; the most expensive $3.79.

The national average dropped nearly 7 cents to $3.78 a gallon, while diesel fell 11.4 cents to $4.88.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said declines followed easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran but warned prices could shift ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Nearby averages: Wisconsin $3.63, Appleton $3.60, Michigan $4.06.

Green Bay’s average was $2.94 a gallon on June 29, 2025, and $4.54 in 2022.

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