Green Bay firefighters rescue person trapped chest-deep in sand

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A person was rescued by firefighters Wednesday after becoming trapped in sand up to their chest, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Fire officials said they were called to 1516 Atkinson Drive at around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday for a person trapped in sand up to their chest, prompting a large response because of the complexity of the rescue.

After a 30-minute extrication operation, GBMFD crews were able to successfully free the person, who was then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

The fire department said one firefighter was also injured while assisting with the rescue but was treated and released at the scene.