Green Bay firefighters, community remember Lt. Tyler Kreiter one year after cancer death

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department and Green Bay Area Professional Firefighters both honored Lieutenant Paramedic Tyler Kreiter, marking one year since his death from occupational cancer on Dec. 12, 2024.

GREEN BAY METRO FIRE DEPARTMENT The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Engineer and Paramedic Tyler Kreiter, 43, has died after a courageous battle with cancer.

Department praises 17 years of dedicated service

In a statement shared on social media Friday morning, Green Bay Metro Fire shared that Lt. Kreiter served at Fire Station 6 for 17 years, demonstrating, "unwavering dedication" to the Green Bay community.

"The courage and determination he showed while performing his duties were only matched by the tenacity he displayed in his battle against cancer," the department continued.

IAFF 141 remembers their 'brother taken too soon'

Green Bay Area Professional Firefighters of IAFF Local 141 also shared their own heartfelt tribute.

"Today we remember our Brother taken too soon," Lieutenant Tyler Kreiter passed away from occupational cancer on December 12th, 2024," the firefighters said in their statement. "Tyler was a husband, father, brother, son, and friend to many, and the impact he left on us all will never be forgotten," they said.

Community remembers Kreiter's impact

The tributes sparked an outpouring of support from the community. Dave Nelson, who says he worked with Kreiter in the past, shared his memories on social media.

"I had the privilege to work with Tyler at the North Pole Fire Dept in Alaska. Stand up guy. Many great memories," Nelson wrote.

While others, like Jackie Tenuta Malone, also paid tribute, writing, "Rest in peace, Lieutenant Kreiter. Your legacy truly lives on.

The one-year anniversary serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by first responders and the lasting bonds formed among those who dedicate their lives to protecting others.

GREEN BAY METRO FIRE DEPARTMENT

This story was reported by a journalist with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.