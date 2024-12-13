Green Bay Metro Fire Department mourns loss of dedicated firefighter

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Engineer and Paramedic Tyler Kreiter, 43, has died after battling cancer.

Kreiter, served the department for 17 years and was stationed at Fire Station 6 on West Mason Street.

According to a Facebook post on the department's, page, Kreiter was known not only for his bravery and dedication but also for his determination both on the job and in his fight against the disease.

The department asks for privacy for the Kreiter family during this difficult time.

