Green Bay Film Fest shows Wisconsin-made and Wisconsin-themed short films

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's not Hollywood or the Cannes Film Festival in France, but independent filmmaking is in downtown Green Bay.

Saturday's portion of the Green Bay Film Festival at The Tarlton Theater featured a very Wisconsin flair, showing local filmmakers and local themes.

Festival director Caitlin Schuchart said the 15 films shown at the festival spanned an array of genres.

"You've got short films, you've got documentary films, you've got animated films," Schuchart said. "We've got features, kind of anything you can get your hands on."

The full list of the films at the event is available here.

Each film had some connection to the Dairy State.

"It could be anywhere from a Wisconsin filmmaker to a Wisconsin theme," Schuchart said.

Festival-goers enjoyed snacks and meals during the various showings, and were able to ask the filmmakers questions after the sessions. Schuchart says the festival bolsters the next generation of filmmakers.

"This is just bring awareness to that small community of artists who need our help; they need our support," Schuchart said.

The next leg of the festival is a showing of horror movies on October 14.