Green Bay East Side shooting: Charges being referred

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Police Department will be referring charges to the Brown County DA's Office for two teens who were allegedly involved in a weekend shooting on the city's east side that caused non-life-threatening injuries to an adult male.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers were dispatched for a reported shooting at 1:45 p.m. Investigators learned from witness interviews that the shooting was believed to be the result of a disturbance at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Humboldt Road.

Upon arrival, police discovered that a 20-year-old Green Bay man had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspects, a 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, fled the scene but were both taken into custody a short time later.

An investigation is ongoing as police continue to speak with witnesses.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-266341. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.