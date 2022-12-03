Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police announced Saturday that two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one person.

Officers responded Saturday at approximately 1:45 p.m. for the reported shooting at the 2600 block of Humboldt Road. Upon arrival, police said it was discovered that one person had been shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the person received non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to quickly identify two suspects who fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. A short time later, they were located with the assistance of UWGB Police and taken into custody.

Green Bay Police said investigators are currently not looking for any other suspects and believe the shooting was an isolated incident. Police will remain on the scene for several hours speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

This investigation is ongoing, and police said no further details will be released at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-266341.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.