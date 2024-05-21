Green Bay drops from No. 1 in latest Best Places to Live rankings

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay has dropped from #1 to #12 in the U.S. News & World Report's latest "Best Places to Live in the U.S." rankings.

In 2023, U.S. News ranked Green Bay as the best place to live in the country based on affordabilty, strong job market, high quality of life, and other factors.

U.S. News & World Report awarded Green Bay the #3 spot in 2022.

Every year, U.S. News & World Report analyzes data on 150 major U.S. cities to determine the Best Places to Live, based on housing affordability, household income, quality of education, health care access, crime, and other factors. U.S. News & World Report says they used city-based data to determine this year's rankings. They used metro-based data in years past.

Green Bay received the #12 spot this year.

"Green Bay is a small city that's filled with big-city amenities – art galleries, farm-to-table restaurants, craft breweries, and of course, a renowned NFL franchise," according to U.S. News & World Report. "Like many Midwestern cities, Green Bay has a low cost of living relative to cities in other regions of the country."

Green Bay received an overall score of 6.7.

Madison dropped from #11 in 2023 to #14 this year.

In 2023, Milwaukee ranked as the 65th best place to live. In 2024, U.S. ranked the city #112.