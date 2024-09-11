Green Bay Democrats, Republicans react to Presidential Debate

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump just wrapped up their first—and possibly only—presidential debate.



It was a night the country had been waiting for: the highly anticipated first debate between Vice President Harris and former President Trump.

In Wisconsin, poll margins are razor-thin as both candidates and their parties try to gain the upper hand. The debate was all the more important here.

Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said Vice President Harris out-shined Trump in the debate.

"I don’t know if Trump is going to want to participate in future debates after tonight. Having 90 minutes where the nation’s attention is focused on this and everything that comes out of it, with viral moments that could travel for the next several months—it could be a pivotal moment," Wikler commented.

However, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney felt Harris couldn’t answer Trump’s questions.

"She was asked about her policies and why she’s changed them time after time. But all she could say was her values haven’t changed. She’s not answering those specific questions, and the American people deserve those answers," Toney argued.

The presidential election is just over 50 days away, and both parties say they’re doubling down to help their candidate win Wisconsin.

