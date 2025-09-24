Green Bay debates mayor's salary increase

Video shows Green Bay residents reacting to the city weighing options for a salary increase for future mayors.

The Personnel Committee met this week and agreed to raise the future mayor's salary, although the amount is still undetermined.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Green Bay's Personnel Committee met again this week to discuss how much the future mayor should be paid.

While there's consensus on approving a raise, there are disagreements on how big a salary jump should be.

One proposal would give the future mayor a salary of approximately $140,000, a raise of around $38,000, although that has lost some support.

Some people who spoke with NBC 26 say they understand why a raise may be in order.

"A mayor is a public servant and I don't think people get into that role to get rich," said Green Bay resident Trevor Farrell.

"I think they do it to make an impact on their communities. I don't know the mayor well, but I have to believe his heart is in the right place."

Others believe the mayor's current salary of about $102,000 is already too high.

"This city is... they're building things, they're doing other things, but they're not taking the people off the street, they're not feeding the people like they're saying," said Green Bay resident, Jamaika Berry

"Why become a mayor if you're not going to sit here and do your job accordingly?"

The City Council will meet on October 7th to discuss the Personnel Committee's recommendation.