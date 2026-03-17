Fire at Green Bay Converting enters second day

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Firefighters are still battling a major industrial fire on Green Bay's west side as of Tuesday afternoon.

During a media briefing, interim fire chief Ray Fuiten said the fire at Green Bay Converting spread farther into the building on Monday night, requiring more assistance and resources, including drones. He says the fire at this time is still mainly on the warehouse section.

Lt. Shauna Walesh said the last time firefighters might have seen something similar was in 1999. "In terms of comparable fires, probably the last one was Leicht Stock back in April of 1999, which was a multi-day fire as well," she said.

She added the circumstances surrounding this fire made it more difficult.

"To have a record breaking snowfall, and then a fire of this magnitude is something that a lot of our staff have not experienced in their career," said Walesh.

