Blizzard dampens firefighting efforts at Green Bay industrial fire

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at Green Bay Converting on the city’s west side as brutal weather complicates the response.

Around 7:45 Monday morning, Green Bay Metro Fire crews were called to 2200 Larsen Road after a fire alarm was triggered. Engine 4 arrived first, reporting heavy black smoke even while en route. Moments later, Battalion 3 confirmed flames were shooting from the roof of one of the buildings.

The incident was quickly escalated to a second-level Box Alarm, calling in extra resources. Multiple emergency crews from across Brown County are now on scene.

Firefighters say high winds and freezing equipment are slowing efforts, with blizzard conditions whipping soot and debris through the air. People nearby are urged to shelter in place, as soot is being blown across the neighborhood. Officials ask that anyone seeing smoke not call 911, unless there’s a new fire or emergency.

The City of Green Bay, neighboring villages, and even private plow drivers are helping crews clear paths to the site.

NBC 26 has a crew on scene and will bring updates as soon as they are shared.