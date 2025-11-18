GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Dozens of residents packed a Green Bay Plan Commission meeting to voice concerns over proposed changes to short-term rental regulations that could significantly impact the local tourism industry.

Watch the full broadcast story here:

Green Bay considers limiting short-term rentals to 180 days per year amid passionate public debate

The proposed ordinance changes include increasing permit prices, implementing a three-strike system that could revoke rental licenses, and most controversially, limiting short-term rental properties to 180 days of operation per year.

The meeting drew such a large crowd that officials had to move to a larger room to accommodate everyone.

Property owners warn of economic impact

Tyler Kabat, who operates 10 short-term rentals in Green Bay, said his properties are typically booked more than 220 nights per year. He warned that the 180-day restriction could have far-reaching consequences beyond his business.

"It's less about my business but more about a ripple effect," Kabat said.

He explained that each property regularly uses cleaning teams, maintenance workers, lawn care services, snow removal, and electricians. If the 180-day limit takes effect, Kabat estimated his employees could lose as much as $50,000 annually.

"Between cleaning teams, maintenance, lawn care, snow care, electricians, each property is hit by one of those vendors at a regular basis," Kabat said.

Residents support stronger regulations

Many residents spoke in favor of stricter short-term rental laws, arguing that commercial businesses don't belong in residential neighborhoods. They raised concerns about "party houses" and complained about loud noises near rental properties at night.

"I don't think my taxes should have to support these industries," one resident said during public comment.

The proposal is recommended by Green Bay's Equal Rights Commission, hoping to address Green Bay's housing shortage by potentially converting some short-term rentals back to long-term housing options.

Industry seeks compromise

Brooke Tassoul, who manages eight short-term rentals in Green Bay, said rental operators are willing to work with the city on most proposed changes, including the three-strike system and noise ordinances.

"We want to be part of the solution, not the problem," Tassoul said.

However, she emphasized that the 180-day restriction remains the most problematic aspect of the proposal.

"Everything else is pretty agreeable to us, especially if we're working together to amend the ordinance, it's really that 180 day restriction that's going to hurt not only the operators but it'll have a ripple effect on the community," Tassoul said.

The proposed changes to the short-term rental ordinance still require approval from the Green Bay Common Council before taking effect.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

