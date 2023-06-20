Green Bay committee takes up new ordinance proposal directed at massage parlors

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Green Bay committee discussed an ordinance proposal directed at spas Monday evening.

The city is working on creating a new law placing stricter rules on massage parlors.

As NBC 26 first reported, police records show various violations at some spas in Green Bay, particularly the Gonh, Sunrise, and Dream spas along Military Avenue.

The incidents include ordinance violations where employees did not have valid massage licenses, and a police call to the Sunrise Spa from a male customer claiming sexual contact.

"I think some of our media did a great job in identifying the records, and how many police calls we have addressed," Military Avenue Business Improvement District executive director Leah Weycker said during Monday's meeting. "When I first started my job, I went door-to-door to introduce myself to the businesses, and I got a head shake."

Weycker said business improvement districts were created to address economic decline in communities.

"I feel like this ordinance will help extremely in my efforts and our board's efforts to do that," Weycker said.

The Protection & Policy Committee — made up of four city council members — spent roughly an hour discussing a proposed ordinance focusing on spas and massage parlors.

According to city documents, the Common Council would have the power to either approve or deny massage establishment license applications.

City documents show the City Council can also revoke, suspend, or not renew licenses.

"We want to have the control over it, like we do with our liquor license," District 7 alderman Randy Scannell said. "It really reminds me a lot of our liquor licenses."

Scannell serves on the committee taking up the spa ordinance.

He said the proposed law has been in the making for years.

"I think it got to the point where it's time to take some action," Scannell said.

City documents show when applying, the applicant must include whether they've been convicted of crimes or ordinance violations other than traffic citations within the past three years.

In addition, the applicant must be a Wisconsin resident for at least 90 days, otherwise their application could be denied.

The documents also show no spas can be open between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

"I don't know who needs a massage in those hours," Scannell said. "If they have been, that's definitely something we want. If they haven't been, I guess there must've been some indication that somewhere that is an issue, and we want to make sure we don't have to deal with it."

Scannell said he thinks it won't be long until the proposal gets to the full council for approval.

"Staff has done a pretty good job, pretty thorough," Scannell said. "I imagine this will be green-lighted and move pretty quick."

City documents show the spa ordinance is set to take effect on August 1.

During the meeting Monday, the committee referred the spa ordinance back to staff for revisions. The spa ordinance will be brought back to the committee at a later date.