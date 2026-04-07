Green Bay clerk addresses complaint over duplicate absentee ballots

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's city clerk addressed concerns Tuesday about the city's handling of the absentee ballots for the Spring Election, saying the city has "many eyes" on the voting process to ensure election integrity.

The Wisconsin GOP filed a complaint Monday after more than 150 voters in Green Bay received duplicate absentee ballots.

The clerk, Celestine Jeffreys, said the issue was due to a printing error during last month's blizzard and all 152 affected voters were notified.

"We have a lot of checks and balances in Wisconsin law. All states do, and Wisconsin especially," Jeffreys said during a press briefing Tuesday. "So those checks and balances and those redundancies happen at central count as well at polls."

"I would just guide people to the fact that we have many eyes on the process," Jeffreys added. "It's not just one person or two people."

Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys addresses complaint over duplicate absentee ballots

“Wisconsin law is clear: one voter, one ballot,” said WisGOP Chairman Brian Schimming said in a statement issued Monday. “This reckless failure by the Green Bay Clerk has created serious risks of double voting and fraud. The Elections Commission must immediately investigate and order a concrete plan to secure Tuesday’s election.”

The city is working to ensure each voter only casts one ballot, Jeffreys said. As of Tuesday morning, 130 of the 152 affected voters turned in just one ballot.

One voter did turn in two ballots, according to Jeffreys. Those ballots were both voided and the voter was issued a new ballot, she said.