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Green Bay City Council President Alyssa Proffitt to announce mayoral run

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Jessica Goska
alyssa proffitt
alyssa proffitt
alyssa proffitt
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay City Council President Alyssa Proffitt will announce her candidacy for mayor of Green Bay on Friday, according to a press release from her office.

The announcement is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Joannes Park in Green Bay. Proffitt is expected to be joined by community leaders and supporters, according to the release.

Proffitt currently serves as the alderperson for District 7.

This comes after current mayor Eric Genrich announced he has no plans to run for a third term. Meanwhile, former mayor Jim Schmitt announced his run in August.

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