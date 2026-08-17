Former Green Bay mayor announces 2027 mayoral run

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt announced Monday that he is running for mayor of Green Bay.

Schmitt made the announcement during an event at CityDeck’s Shopko Landing in downtown Green Bay.

Schmitt was first elected in 2003 as Green Bay’s 41st mayor. He was re-elected three times and announced in 2018 that he would not seek another term.

A biography on the city’s website highlights downtown development, budgets below state limits, expansion of the KI Convention Center and Green Bay being named the “City with the Highest Credit Score” during Schmitt’s time as mayor.

Schmitt was succeeded by Eric Genrich, who was elected mayor in 2019.

Green Bay’s next regularly scheduled mayoral election will be held April 6, 2027, during the spring general election.

