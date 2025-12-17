Green Bay City Council condemns racist video, celebrates Somali community with unanimous resolution

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night condemning racist rhetoric and celebrating the contributions of Somali immigrants and refugees following a viral racist video filmed in nearby Ashwaubenon.

Mayor Eric Genrich proposed the resolution last Thursday in partnership with the Equal Rights Commission, COSMA, and other community groups after the incident sparked widespread outrage.

"It's really the least we can do to stand with our citizens who feel threatened or under attack and unfortunately been the subject of some very hateful language," Genrich said.

The resolution "overwhelmingly recognizes" the positive impact immigrants have had on Green Bay, rejects hateful rhetoric "directed at our Somali neighbors" and acknowledges their presence has made the community stronger and better.

Genrich emphasized the broader implications of the city's action, saying the resolution addresses more than just the specific incident.

"It's not really about comments at a food court, it's about the climate that's been created at a much higher level," Genrich said.

No one spoke against the resolution at Tuesday's meeting. However, Brown County Republicans have previously stated the effort "distracts from Green Bay's tax hikes, crumbling roads, rising crime and surging homelessness."

According to research firm Neilsberg, almost 3,000 Somali Americans live in Wisconsin, with around 800 residing in Green Bay.

The council also approved funding Tuesday night for the city's fire and police departments' new drone program, which launches next year.