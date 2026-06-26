Green Bay chess player shares excitement ahead of 49th annual tournament

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — More than 100 people will pack the Oneida Casino Hotel this weekend for the 49th annual Green Bay Open Chess Tournament — and there is still time to register.

Registration remains open until 9:25 a.m. Saturday.

The silent competition will feature 5 rounds of games, with a $3,200 cash prize and trophies for the top winners of each age group.

The Green Bay Chess Association, a local nonprofit, puts on the event each year in partnership with U.S. Chess Heritage and the U.S. Chess Grand Prix Program.

The nonprofit has started chess clubs in Green Bay area schools and hosts weekly chess club meetings every Thursday at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Church in Green Bay. Those meetings are free and open to the public.

Doug Younkle, treasurer of the Green Bay Chess Association, has competed in all but two of the Green Bay Open Tournaments since the event began in 1977. He said the tournament offers more than just competition.

"It's great for kids to develop thinking skills and social skills, and there's nothing I like better than just to sit down and work out the game," said Younkle.

The event has a history of attracting talented players at all levels.

"It can be wild," Younkle said. "I played, I think he was a 7-year-old in the Green Bay Open a number of years ago. He turned into a grand master who competes for the U.S. Championship every year, so it's fun to watch him."

Last year's games drew 137 players from around Wisconsin and surrounding states. The tournament is free to spectate, but attendees are asked to remain quiet while games are underway.

