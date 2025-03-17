Green Bay celebrates Saint Patrick's Day with Irish culture

Video shows patrons celebrating Saint Patrick's Day at Saint Brendan's Inn in Green Bay

While you can get a beer to celebrate the holiday anywhere, Saint Brendan's Inn goes a step further to immerse its customers in an Irish experience.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For many, Saint Patrick's Day is a holiday for drinking. There's plenty of that happening at Saint Brendan's Inn, they've also used the day to celebrate Irish culture as a whole.

There's not much that can compete with the atmosphere of an Irish pub on Saint Patrick's Day.

You can celebrate with a drink at any bar, but the Irish festivities set this Irish pub apart, which is why some regulars like Paul Gagan have been coming here every Saint Patty's Day for nearly a decade.

"It's the sound of the bagpipes, it's the ceremony of the blessing of the shamrocks. It just adds that much more to the day, makes it that much more special," said Gagan.

That effort to make the day feel Irish is intentional and the bar's owner says it's paid dividends locally.

"We thought we'd bring the Irish culture to Green Bay," said Saint Brendan's owner Rip O'Dwanny.

"The reception has been astounding... and it's very interesting to me how strong the Irish culture is here in Green Bay."

The Irish feel of the pub has not only resonated with Green Bay as a whole but also with the local Irish community, who are looking for a place to see, hear, and taste something familiar

"Here they celebrate the Irish tradition, they bring in the culture, the love, everything," said Saint Brendan's regular Ryanne Cunningham.

"It's fun to be here. It's fun to experience that cultural side of things besides the food."