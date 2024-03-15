Green Bay bar community shares safety tips for St. Patrick's Day

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — From staying hydrated, to taking a cab, or having a designated driver, Green Bay bar owners and the city share tips to survive St. Patrick's Day in America's "drunkest" city.



Bar owners from around Green Bay are gearing up for St. Patrick's Day while putting safety first

The city shares tips for having a responsible and fun weekend

It's no secret that alcohol is a big part of St. Patrick's day—especially in The Badger State. According to data from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation as well the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Wisconsin has 7 of the 10 "drunkest" cities in the United States. The top three? Green Bay, Eau Claire, and Appleton.

Brian “Bunk" Bunkelman, owner of Sardine Can and That 70's Bar says it is a sign of how we celebrate but also a reminder that safety must be part of the holiday.

“We have a great staff that understands when somebody is getting to the point that they need to have a water or they need to be walked to their car, that sort of thing," says Bunk.

Brooke Hafs, Director of Development for On Broadway, wants the district to thrive but not at the expense of anyone's health.

Or life.

“If you enjoy a libation this weekend, make sure that you have a designated driver or a safe ride home," implores Hafs. "There are a lot of resources help you find that safe ride home."

Tera Hansen, president of the Brown County Tavern League and owner of State Street Pub owner also had more to add to say about safety.

“There is a very easy app that the Tavern League has. You can get it on your phone.”

It's a tool already in your pocket when you're unsure about getting home."

“You can look [Tavern League member bars] up, [and] you can see which bars have ‘saferides’ which are free.”

In the end, everyone shared the same message: drink responsibly, get home safely, and don't drive drunk.