Green Bay area to lose its only 24/7 emergency pet hospital

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — BluePearl Pet Hospital, the Green Bay area's only 24/7 emergency pet hospital, is closing its Bellevue location next week.

BluePearl Pet Hospital is located near the intersection of I-43 and Main Street on Lime Kiln Road. According to the company, the Bellevue location is set to merge with the Fox Valley location in Appleton.

The closure means Green Bay area pet owners will have to face a longer commute if their pet is facing an emergency after hours — as there are no other 24/7 pet hospitals serving the Greater Green Bay Area.

We have an important update for our community. Starting February 21, our hospital will be joining BluePearl Fox Valley, located at 4706 New Horizons Blvd., Appleton, WI 54914 .



Our trusted team will continue to provide the same care you’ve come to expect, just in a new location.



We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for you and your pets. If you have any questions or need assistance with your pet’s medical records, please contact us.



Thank you for your continued trust and support—we look forward to continuing to care for your pets.

BluePearl Pet Hospital

