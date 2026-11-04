Green Bay Area Public School District referendum passes

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Brown County voters approved a $158 million referendum for the Green Bay Area Public School District Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Results show about 54% of voters voted "yes" on the referendum Tuesday.

As NBC 26 previously reported, the district said the referendum was needed because of reduced state and federal funding, including support for special education programs. State funding was intended to cover 45% of special education costs, but due to inflation, the district will receive only 38%.

For more election results, click here.