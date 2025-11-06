Green Bay Area Public School District parents share priorities for next superintendent

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Area Public School District parents and community members are sharing their vision for the next superintendent as current leader Vicki Bayer prepares to retire at the end of this school year.

After conducting five focus groups, the search firm leading the process, CESA 7, says one message came through clearly: the community wants a leader who understands what makes Green Bay special and is committed to staying long-term.

"I think it's time for some fresh ideas regardless," said Celest Resch, a district parent who graduated from Green Bay public schools.

"We really value the culture that our community created to bolster all our students," Resch said.

For Resch, preventing bullying ranks as a top priority for the incoming superintendent.

"To see bullying intervention done and holding people accountable on all levels," Resch said.

Diversity emerged as another key concern during the community input sessions.

"My personal highest priority is a superintendent that is sensitive to cultural differences and diversity in this district. This district doesn't have much diversity at all," said David Peaches, a district parent.

The group also emphasized wanting younger leadership to better connect with students.

"I'm in my fifties and I'm out of touch with some of the kids, so how can someone older than me say they know what's in the best interest of someone three generations later?," Peaches said.

The feedback from the community sessions will help shape the job posting for the superintendent position. Applications are set to open in December, with interviews beginning in February. The district hopes to hire the new superintendent before the end of this school year.

For those who couldn't attend the in-person sessions, the district is asking people to complete an online survey available at here.

