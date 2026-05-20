Green Bay approves conditional use permit for Safe Haven Hope Center

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Common Council has approved a conditional use permit (CUP) for a homeless shelter in downtown Green Bay.

A resolution was approved Tuesday night at the common council meeting, allowing Safe Haven Hope Center to operate a homeless shelter at 315 South Jefferson Street in Green Bay in a 10-2 vote. Alder Jennifer Grant (D1) and Alder Bill Morgan (D3) opposed the approval of the permit.

The approved conditions are:



Occupancy should not exceed 19 residents, and 26 total occupants (including residents, staff, volunteers, and visitors) within the building at any given time.

Only residents, Safe Haven Hope Center staff, and volunteers are permitted on site between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 a.m.

The CUP may be reviewed to evaluate continued compliance if there are any documented qualified police calls, safety concerns, inadequate facilities, or occupancy limitations.

Follow the submitted operating plan submitted by the shelter.

Compliance with all applicable provisions of the Green Bay Municipal Code.

A stipulation was added so the shelter must report back to the council after 6 months to update the city on how things are going. Additionally, Alder Jennifer Grant requested a condition to be added requiring the shelter to work with the police department for the proper disposal of drugs.

Safe Haven Hope Center began its mission during the Blizzard of ’26, when unhoused neighbors sought shelter at the Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary while volunteering there. The city of Green Bay advised pet sanctuary leaders to obtain the necessary permits to house those individuals. In April, Safe Haven Hope Center received a temporary use permit from the city for the former NEWCAP office building.