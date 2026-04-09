GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Following the closure of a major local nonprofit, a new shelter is opening in Green Bay to help house the city's most vulnerable residents.

At the end of March, NEWCAP, a nonprofit assisting low-income families, closed its doors due to significant and ongoing financial challenges. The closure reduced the city's capacity to house people.

"Losing capacity’s going to make a significant impact. It’s going to increase homelessness," stated Ryan Graham, homeless systems manager for WIBOSCOC.

While Brown County is seeing a downward trend in overall homelessness, leaders say un-sheltered homelessness is on the rise. Last year, 2,526 people sought shelter in the county.

"The best way to address homelessness is getting people housed and keeping people housed," Graham said.

Josh Benti, Homeless Initiative Project Director, with Brown County Blueprint to Prevent and End Homelessness, said a lack of affordable housing in the area makes achieving that mission difficult.

"We’re just at a lower housing stock than we need in our community," said Benti.

To help fill the gap, Green Bay neighbors are donating to a new local cause. Inside a former NEWCAP building, Cathi Oreto is crafting a home called the Safe Haven Hope Center.

"The community has been absolutely amazing," Oreto noted.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

New Green Bay shelter aims to combat rising homelessness

Last week, the Hope Center received a temporary use permit from the city to house nine individuals. Oreto said NEWCAP is leasing her the property for about $5,000 a month, and public donations through a GoFundMe page are currently sustaining the mission.

When asked what residents will be doing inside the home, Oreto emphasized healing.

"It’s going to look very different, but there’s a lot of trauma here. My hope is to give them a safe place where they can process through things," Oreto explained.

Other nonprofit leaders praise the community support and say solving homelessness will require everyone at the table.

"None of us can do this by ourselves, right? It’s going to take that collaborative effort," noted Graham.

