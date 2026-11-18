GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay City Council adopted the 2027 City budget on Tuesday. It's the largest budget ever for Green Bay.



The largest budgets are for police fire and public works.

Under the new budget, the City will collect about $69.4 million in property taxes, not including TIDs.

The tax levy will increase by about 2.9%, although the exact impact on property tax bills depends on changes to property values.

“If we’re going to increase our spending, I would rather we do it when we actually have a bigger budget given to us, not having it fall on our tax payers," Alder Jennifer Grant said during the Nov. 17 budget public hearing.

Grant and multiple other alders made last-minute efforts to save money by introducing amendments to the budget on Tuesday.

“My goal is not simply to cut spending, it's to make sure we continue to evaluate how we operate," Alder Melinda Eck said.

In the end, the majority of council voted to add an additional $30,000 for Green Bay Neighborhoods before approving the City budget.

The budget passed 8-4. The city will collect about $69.4 million in property taxes – about $2 million more than 2026.

The total levy-supported costs is about $149.6 million. Green Bay Police, Public Works and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department receive the largest pieces of the budget.

The Police Department's budget is $36.7 million, an increase of about 3.6% from 2026.

Public Works budget is about $22.7 million, an increase of about 4.5% from 2026.

The Fire Department's budget is $30.5 million, an increase of about 8% from 2026.

The Fire Department's budget is the largest increase from last year. The increase will help fund a new fire station and a new fire hose inventory in 2026.

Mayor Eric Genrich said the city is tapping into reserve funds to cover some of the Fire Department’s expenses. Genrich said this is keeping the tax levy lower, but resident and non-profit leader, Dane Lasecki, is worried it may cause issues in the future.

“They’re not going to be here next year, in the next budget, so how are we going to make up that difference?," Lasecki said. "We need to look long term, that’s my biggest thing. We have to plan for tomorrow, but that plan should also be looking at next year, three years, five years, and so on.”

Lasecki started Grow Green Bay, a civic and community engagement organization, this year as a way to push for government accountability and transparency.

“I think for the most part, affordability is on everyone’s mind," he said. "We all want to live in an awesome community, so you know, those increases are appropriate. But we just need to dissect it a little bit further.”

The city’s overall property value is also increasing, so Green Bay has more properties to collect taxes from. This means your tax increase depends on the assessed value of your home and how it compares with other properties across the city.

If your home’s value doesn’t change, the 2027 budget will increase your taxes by 3%, or about $63 more per year for a $250,000 thousand dollar home.

Mayor Genrich also said state funding is about $20 million short, putting an extra strain on Green Bay's budget.