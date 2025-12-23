Green Bay Alderman Brian Johnson announces he won't seek re-election after 8 years in office

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Alderman Brian Johnson announced he will not seek re-election, citing his belief in term limits and the need for new leadership after eight years of service.

Johnson, who represents District 9 and has served as Common Council president and chaired multiple committees, said in a lengthy social media post that while he still has six years of eligibility remaining, he believes "sometimes it's not about the amount of time but the right timing."

"I love Green Bay with my whole heart. But it's somebody else's turn," Johnson wrote. "This city has embraced me, and I am so grateful for your support and the opportunity to serve you."

Johnson reflected on his tenure, highlighting major development projects including two paper plants that invested over $500 million, the relocation of coal piles from the midtown waterfront, and the remediation of the Badger Sheet Metal site for a new fire station and housing development.

Johnson added that he took pride in community and parks improvements, including the Shipyard waterfront park, rapid flashing beacons for pedestrian safety, and Green Bay becoming the first Wisconsin city to adopt a percent-for-art program. He also mentioned his role in bringing the NFL Draft to Green Bay and ongoing efforts for a Leicht Park pavilion.

"I worked hard for my district and for Green Bay. Was I perfect? Of course not. Who among us is? But I was always prepared, honest, and transparent," Johnson wrote.

Johnson is also the president of On Broadway, Inc, the nonprofit spearheading the delayed Green Bay Public Market project. According to its website, On Broadway, Inc. is "dedicated to strengthening the Green Bay community through economic development, historic preservation and promotion of downtown Green Bay's Broadway District and the overall community."

