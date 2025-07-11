Green Bay Public Market opening delayed to 2026

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On Broadway Inc. initially planned to have the Green Bay Public Market open for the 2025 NFL Draft, but delays, tariffs and everything in between pushed back that grand opening to sometime next year.

If you've driven or walked passed the Broadway location, you've likely noticed that not much has changed, but Mary Rhode with On Broadway says there's still a lot going on inside to bring the project together.

When asked what caused such a long delay to get the market opened, Rhode said it's not just one thing.

She says the cost of supplies and schedules are always changing, and that is pushing back the grand opening.

Even though On Broadway Inc. doesn't have a specific date set, they want to remind curious community members that the project is still under construction and will happen, just later than expected.

"We certainly understand the curiosity and the interest, but we take that curiosity as a positive. People want this to come to life. They want this to exist. They can't wait to get through those doors and experience all of the amazing things that we'll have to offer with this project," said On Broadway VP of Marketing and Communications, Mary Rhode.

Rhode said the initial project estimate was nearly $12-million, but that total has jumped to more than $20-million.

When asked when in 2026 On Broadway plans to host their public market grand opening, Rhode said more of the project needs to be completed before announcing another date.

If you'd like to follow along with On Broadway's progress on the project, you can click here.

