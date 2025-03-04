Green Bay alder stepping down with one year remaining in term

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — City of Green Bay alderperson Chris Wery announced Monday night on Facebook that he would be "stepping down" from his role nearly one year early.

Wery has represented the city's 8th district on the west side for all but two years since 2002, according to his post. He will leave the position in May, but his term ends in April 2026, so the City's Common Council will vote on his replacement.

Wery wrote that he can no longer serve the district because he sold his home in the neighborhood, saying he and his family are moving elsewhere so that he can care for his wife, who has multiple sclerosis, and his mother, who has breast cancer and dementia.

His final council meeting will be Tuesday, May 6th, according to the post.