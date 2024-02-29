Give BIG Green Bay 2024 smashes records, raises a record $3.04 million for 50 local nonprofits

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — This year's Give BIG Green Bay smashed multiple records.

The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation said Thursday a record $3.04 million was raised to support 50 nonprofits in Brown County.

"These donations will continue the important work these organizations are doing in every corner of our community – from education and human services, to housing, health and wellness, community improvement, youth development, the environment, the arts, and more," the foundation said in a news release.

The foundation said a record 5,617 unique donors made 9,871 gifts to the nonprofits.

Give BIG Green Bay is a 24-hour online donation event held every year in February by the foundation and the Packers. This year was Give BIG Green Bay's 7th annual event. The foundation said more than $13.5 million has been raised for 138 local nonprofits.

"The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation will underwrite all program expenses, allowing 100% of the matching pool and incentives to support the work of local nonprofits," the foundation said. "Participating nonprofits will receive a portion of the match based on the percentage of dollars they raised."

The foundation said most of the donations came from Northeast Wisconsin. However, donors from 38 states and five countries also made contributions.