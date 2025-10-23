'Proud of our students': GBAPS Superintendent sends letter to families on East High coach Niko Sila

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — GBAPS Superintendent Vicki Bayer sent a letter to East High School families, students and staff today regarding the situation surrounding Red Devils football coach, Niko Sila.

"Dear East Families, Students and Staff:

As you are aware, Manager of Student Engagement, Attendance and Advocacy and Football Coach Niko Sila, is on paid administrative leave. As this is a personnel matter, we cannot provide any additional information. I fully respect and understand that members of our community wish to express their perspectives after learning of the leave. The Green Bay Area Public School District is committed to ensuring that all employees are treated fairly and that investigations are conducted thoroughly and without bias. We care deeply about the voices in our community and are grateful for the understanding that we cannot engage in conversations regarding this topic in order to honor the confidentiality and integrity of the process.

We are aware that some students are feeling strong emotions about his absence. On Monday a school wide announcement was made that encouraged students to speak with school social workers, counselors or administrators about how they were feeling. In addition, Principal Lipp wanted to make sure students understood that Code of Conduct rules still applied, if the students decided to engage in a protest during the school day. The intent of the announcement was not to deter students from protesting. Students who did engage in the protest on Monday, did so peacefully and did not disrupt the learning of others.

We are proud of our students, and want to ensure that through this process all students feel supported and remain engaged in their learning.

Vicki Bayer

Superintendent"

Kominiko "Niko" Sila was placed on administrative leave last week, according to a spokesperson for the Green Bay Area Public Schools. Sila has been the head varsity football coach at Green Bay East High School since 2023.