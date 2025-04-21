GBAPS selling three buildings totaling more than $1.7M to help cut projected budget deficit

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District board voted Monday to approve selling several buildings to help cut an anticipated budget deficit.

The following buildings to be sold are:



Keller Elementary School for $800,000

Wequiock Elementary School for $500,000

Froebel Garden of Early Learning for $435,000

“I want to acknowledge that the sale of a treasured school, where childhood memories and friends were made, is difficult,” Board of Education President Laura McCoy said in a news release. “It has been a multi-year process to arrive at this point, beginning in 2021 with our facility master planning."

Revenue from the sale of the buildings will be used towards its projected $10-12 million budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year, eliminating future costs including insurance and maintenance, according to GBAPS.

The sales are part of district consolidation to address extra school capacity.

"We have worked closely with our municipal partners while developing a plan to address the schools that have, or are, designated to close," McCoy said. "For the buildings that were placed on the market, we are grateful that there were interested parties to ensure the properties remain viable assets in our community.”

The Board also approved a land swap with the village of Bellevue. According to the district, GBAPS will receive approximately 22.655 acres in exchange for the equivalent of two parcels owned by the school district.

"This land swap is mutually beneficial, providing GBAPS with one large, fully developable property; while providing the Village of Bellevue with two smaller parcels, one of which the Village has an existing easement for a park structure and parking lot," GBAPS said.