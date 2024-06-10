Three local elementary schools close doors for good

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — Three Green Bay elementary schools are closing their doors for good.

Keller, Tank and Wequiock elementary schools are done for the year and closing their doors permanently.

The closures are part of district consolidation to help fix extra school capacity.

Staff, students, family and community members were invited to the schools to celebrate.

Keller elementary school Principal Dan Malmberg says even with the changes, they worked to make the most of the situation.

Students from the elementary schools that are closing their doors will attend different schools within the Green Bay school district next fall.