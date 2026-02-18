GBAPS says student walk-out disrupted neighborhood

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) issued a statement apologizing to the community after a student-led walkout allegedly caused disruptions around a middle school.

The district says the student-led walkout involved Edison Middle School students, and allegedly caused "disruption and inappropriate behaviors on Wednesday.

GBAPS say the walkout was organized and carried out by students, but the district is working closely with police and school resource officers to review the situation and "determine any appropriate law enforcement response."

Students who were absent from class without permission from parents or guardians may face consequences within the district's attendance policies, according to the statement.

Read the full statement below:

"The Green Bay Area Public School District and Edison Middle School extend our sincere apologies to our local businesses and neighbors for the disruption and inappropriate behaviors that occurred today during a student-led walkout involving Edison Middle School students.

While many students walked peacefully in the neighborhood and on the school track, a small number engaged in behaviors in local businesses and nearby yards that do not reflect the values of our school community. We understand the frustration and concern this caused and regret the impact on those affected.

Although this walkout was organized and carried out by students, we take concerns about student behavior in our community seriously. We are working closely with our School Resource Officers and the Green Bay Police Department to review the situation and determine any appropriate law enforcement response. Additionally, students who were absent from class without parent or guardian authorization may face school-based consequences consistent with the District’s attendance policies.

We remain committed to reinforcing expectations for respectful behavior and maintaining positive relationships with our community partners and neighbors."