GBAPS board to consider bumping up 2024-25 school year start date to accommodate NFL Draft

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education is considering bumping up the 2024-25 school year start date to accommodate the NFL Draft in Green Bay in 2025.

The board is set to discuss the topic during a work session Monday night.

Last week, the NFL and the Packers announced that the Draft will take place between Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26, 2025.

According to district documents, the district would apply for a waiver with the Department of Public Instruction to start the school year during the last week of August 2024. GBAPS leaders say in exchange, the district would be closed from April 24-26.

District documents say Wisconsin law does not allow public schools to start classes until Sept. 1 or later.

"An estimated 300,000 people will be attending the event, creating traffic congestion and safety concerns for our students and staff," GBAPS leaders said.

The school board could officially vote on the resolution at its next regular meeting on Nov. 27.