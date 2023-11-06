NFL sets dates for 2025 Draft in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft has officially begun.

The NFL and the Green Bay Packers have announced the dates of the 2025 NFL Draft will be April 24-26.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and NFL Senior Director/Events Business Strategy Alex Brooke are speaking at the announcement in Lambeau Field’s Atrium. Community leaders, donors and partners from around the area are also in attendance to help build excitement and officially begin the countdown to the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft will bring together fans from across the nation, as well as several foreign countries, to celebrate football and the selection of college players by NFL teams, according to a Packers press release.

The festivities will include several days of activities throughout Green Bay and will feature the NFL Draft Experience – a massive free football festival – near Lambeau Field to allow fans of all teams to participate and test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

While details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, the main portion of the event is expected to take place on the Lambeau Field and Titletown campus, with a variety of venues to be utilized within close proximity, according to the Packers.

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year. The 2023 Draft in Kansas City in April welcomed more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers during the course of the three-day event.