GBAPS asking for community input on $183 million referendum on security, consolidations

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Green Bay Area Public School District is looking the community input on a November referendum.



A community event at MacArthur Elementary school will be held to discus the list of projects the referendum addresses.



The meeting begins at 6 p.m.



The referendum involves a $183 million plan for security enhancements at schools and consolidation efforts.



Obtiene la lista de proyectos propuestos en español aquí

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The referendum addresses spending $183 million for security improvements and school consolidation.

Lori Blakeslee, GBAPS Director of Communications and Public Relations, said $33 million would address security enhancements, especially at school entrances.

$150 million are for school consolidation efforts, which would include structural additions to schools, renovations and maintenance needs.

The district has offered a list of the projects that could be funded through the referendum.

At Thursday's meeting, people can answer questions such as which projects they support the most and what are expected challenges in each project.

"Do they feel like we're looking at the right things, do they feel like we missed something," Blakeslee said. "This would be an opportunity to advocate for that."

The meeting will be held at MacArthur elementary school at 6 p.m. and a tour of the school will available at 5:30 p.m.