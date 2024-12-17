Funeral arrangements set for Green Bay paramedic who died from cancer

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for engineer and paramedic Tyler Kreiter, who died last week from cancer at the age of 43.

Visitation will take place Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Celebration Church at 3475 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.

Funeral services for Kreiter begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the same church where visitation will be. The procession will start at about 11:45 a.m.

During the procession, the fire department says personnel will get together outside the main entrance. Other firefighters from outside Green Bay will join them. Green Bay Metro Fire Department apparatus will lead the procession. Visiting fire apparatus will follow close behind.

The procession will begin on Huron Road and end on Mason Street at the Proko Wall Funeral Home.

"We thank the community for their support during this difficult time," the fire department said. "We continue to extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the family, friends, and colleagues of Tyler."

Kreiter, who lived in De Pere, served in the GBMFD for 17 years. He was stationed at Fire Station 6 on West Mason Street.

Kreiter's obituary may be viewed here.