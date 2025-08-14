Former Packers CEO Mark Murphy takes on new job at UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The former, longtime president & CEO of the Green Bay Packers has a new job.

UW-Green Bay announced Wednesday that Mark Murphy is the university's first-ever Executive in Residence, where he will primarily focus on strengthening the Phoenix Athletics' Division 1 programs, and build partnerships throughout the region.

UWGB says Murphy will help with a variety of strategic projects, including capital improvements and sports sponsorships.

Murphy's new position is effective immediately. He will have an office in the Kress Events Center.

“I have tremendous respect for both Chancellor [Mike] Alexander and [Athletic Director] Josh [Moon], and look forward to helping them keep UWGB’s athletics program competitive in the rapidly changing Division I landscape," Murphy said in a news release. "I’m also excited to go back to my roots in college athletics at a school that means so much to the local community.”

UWGB says Murphy will also help mentor coaches and staff, and assist with special initiatives for the chancellor, including the Phoenix Innovation Park project.

“His passion for this region, belief in the importance of education, his experience as a D1 Athletic Director, and his incredible qualities as a leader will continue to inspire us," UW-Green Bay Chancellor Mike Alexander said.

Murphy played for eight years in the NFL with the-now Washington Commanders from 1977 to 1984. He won a Super Bowl with them in 1982.

He later ventured into a career in college athletics, serving as the athletic director at Colgate University from 1992 to 2003, and at Northwestern University from 2003 to 2007, before becoming the Packers' top executive in 2008.

Murphy helped lead the Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011. He retired as the team's president and CEO in July 2025 after reaching the franchise's mandatory retirement age of 70.

Murphy is the only person to win a Super Bowl as both a player and chief executive.

“His legacy with the Packers speaks for itself and he will help us in so many ways as we continue our RISE," UW-Green Bay Director of Athletics Josh Moon said. "Having Mark in our corner as we navigate these challenging times in D1 athletics means so much to me and all of us in Phoenix athletics."

More information on Murphy's hiring can be found here.