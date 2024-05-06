Former high school coach pleads guilty to child porn distribution

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Bryan Peterson pleaded guilty to knowingly distributing child pornography in federal court Monday afternoon. He has worked as a high school football coach and a court security officer for the Oneida Nation.



No cameras were allowed inside the federal courtroom in downtown Green Bay where Bryan Peterson entered his plea

Peterson was charged with two counts of knowingly distributing child pornography

An Oneida Nation spokesperson confirmed to NBC 26 Peterson has been employed by the tribe

According to the Oneida Nation's website Peterson once worked as a football coach at the tribe's high school

The plea agreement states for Peterson pleading guilty to one of the counts, the government will dismiss the other count

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

A former high school football coach appears in federal court for his plea hearing. I'm Pari Apostolakos in Green Bay. Bryan Peterson was charged with distribution of child pornography.

Bryan Peterson pleaded guilty to knowingly distributing child pornography on Monday. No cameras were allowed in the courtroom.

Peterson formerly worked as a football coach for the Oneida Nation High School and as a court security officer for the Oneida Nation.

I asked Peterson and his attorney for comment after the hearing, they declined.

Court documents state Peterson distributed digital images of child pornography. The details are too graphic for tv and digital. One of them included a girl between 12 and 16 years old, and another girl was between 10 and 12 years old.

Judge William Griesbach is allowing Peterson to receive medical treatment, including two surgeries, before he serves his time.

The plea agreement recommends Peterson serve five years, the mandatory minimum sentence for his charges.

Peterson's sentencing hearing will happen in august.