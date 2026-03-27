Former Green Bay school board member pleads not guilty

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A former Green Bay Area Public School District board member pleaded not guilty to felony charges of election fraud and false swearing Friday morning.

Kou Lee, 48, resigned as a Green Bay Area Public Schools board member in May of 2025, after community members questioned if he lived inside district borders, which is which is required of a board member. He was formally charged in September 2025.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigator with the DA's office met with the owners and residents of the duplex where Lee had listed as his address in his campaign documents. Both the family who owns the property and the current residents confirmed Lee never lived there.

An investigator also contacted a man who claimed to be Lee's neighbor in Hobart since 2015. That neighbor claimed he saw a media report that Lee was running for the Green Bay School Board in April of 2024 and thought it was odd, since Lee resided in the Pulaski School District. The neighbor contacted the Green Bay city clerk with his concerns, the complaint states.

Lee is due back in court on April 30.