Former Green Bay school board member charged with election fraud to stand trial

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A former Green Bay School Board Member charged with two felonies, including election fraud, has been ordered to stand trial.

Kou Lee, 48, appeared in a Brown County courtroom this morning for a preliminary hearing during which an investigator for the Brown County District Attorney's Office gave testimony.

The investigator, Brad Linzmeier, said Lee indicated in his candidacy paperwork on January 2, 2024 that he lived at a home on Enderby Ln. in Green Bay. Linzmeier said he talked to the owner and resident of that home and came to the conclusion that Lee was not living in that house at the time.

Lee's arraignment is scheduled for January 15 of next year.

Earlier this year, Lee was charged with election fraud and false swearing for allegedly living outside of the district borders while he was elected to the school board.

Amid questions, he resigned from the board in May.

According to a criminal complaint, an investigator with the DA's office met with the owners and residents of the duplex where Lee had listed as his address in his campaign documents. Both the family who owns the property and the current residents confirmed Lee never lived there.

According to the complaint, investigators also confirmed with the Pulaski School District that Lee has four children enrolled in the district, and that his Hobart/Oneida address was the one listed in the school's records.