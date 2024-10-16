Former Green Bay business owner charged after argument leads to attack, police say

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — Dexter Thompson is charged with 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanor charges after a September incident on Green Bay's east side, according to court records.

Police say on Sept. 16 around 1 p.m., Thompson, 47, got into an altercation with a Green Bay man over a disagreement about payments.

Investigators say the disagreement came after work had been done at the man's father's house on St. Bernard Dr.

Court documents show that neighbors in the area saw the men arguing a number of times.

According to police, Thompson left the area and then returned minutes later, prompting another argument.

That's when police say Thompson got into his minivan and accelerated towards the man as he walked towards his father's house.

The man told police the vehicle made a little contact with him, but he was able to avoid majority of the collision. Thompson then crashed the vehicle into a tree outside the house, police say.

Police say Thompson says he was not trying to intentionally hit anyone with his minivan and that he did not hit anyone. He told police he had lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the tree.

Police also say the man said Thompson got out of the car with a screwdriver, attacked him and cut him on the arm.

The man was able to free himself and ran inside the house, according to police.

Thompson's next court appearance is on Nov. 25.

Thompson is the owner of Irie Jamaican Food, as we reported in a previous news stories.

He owned a food truck and was a tenant at the Cannery Test Kitchen for a brief time.