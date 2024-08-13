Former coach, bailiff sentenced to five years for child porn distribution

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — In a news release sent by the U.S. Department of Justice, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Gregory Haanstand announced 46-year-old Bryan Peterson of Green Bay has been sentenced to five years in prison for distributing sexually explicit photos of minors online.

Peterson formerly worked as an Oneida High School football coach and an Oneida Tribal Court Bailiff.

The news release states that investigators found an online account, later found to be used by Peterson, in early 2024 which was sending and receiving child pornography. In February of this year, investigators found multiple devices with child pornography at Peterson's home.

After serving five years in prison, Peterson will spend seven years on supervised release and he will be required to register as a sex offender.