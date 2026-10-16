Former city council candidate announces Green Bay mayoral run

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — A former Green Bay city council candidate says he’s planning a mayoral run.

John Plageman made the announcement via social media Thursday, saying he had called the city clerk’s office to declare his candidacy. City Clerk Stacy Menke confirmed Friday morning that she had spoken with Plagman over the phone and sent him the necessary paperwork to enter the race.

Plageman last ran for office earlier this year. He lost his city council bid for the District 1 seat to incumbent Jennifer Grant, 1,132 to 846 votes.

In a 17-minute-long video posted to Facebook Thursday, Plageman expressed frustration over current city leadership.

If elected Green Bay’s next mayor, Plageman said his priorities would include investigating former Newcap board members for their role in the nonprofit’s closure, upgrading public transit in the city and fixing streets like Humboldt Road.

“The roads in this town suck,” Plageman said. “Half that city department will all get fired.”

In the video, Plageman declared himself an independent candidate.

He said he does not plan to campaign for office through door knocking or yard signs but that he would instead reach voters through social media and in-person conversation.

Plageman would become the third candidate to enter the mayoral race. Green Bay City Council President Alyssa Proffitt and former mayor Jim Schmitt recently launched their campaigns for the seat, after Mayor Eric Genrich announced he will not seek reelection this spring.

District 12 Alderperson Kathy Hinkfuss is considering a mayoral run, but she has not yet made a formal announcement of her candidacy.

Candidates have until January 5 to file their paperwork for the April 6 election.